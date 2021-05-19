The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts recognized students and their works of arts and literature during the annual Arts and Humanities Research Capstone Symposium Awards ceremony May 10.
The Arts and Humanities Research Capstone Symposium was held May 7. During the symposium, students presented and discussed the works of art and literature they created for their capstone projects. Every ASMSA student is required to complete a capstone project during his or her academic career at the school. Students may choose topics throughout the mathematics, sciences, and arts and humanities spectrum.
Awards are recognized in two major categories: Arts and Literature and Visual and Performing Arts. Each major category includes individual topic categories. Overall winners for each major category are selected from the winners of the individual categories.
Area winners in the Arts and Literature category were Joshua Williams of Searcy in Nonfiction and Kaletra Arnold of Searcy in History.
“There’s an old joke in long research projects about eating an elephant,” said Dr. Neil Oatsvall, an ASMSA history instructor who serves chairman of the Humanities Department. “If you were going to do it, the joke asks, how would you do it? The answer? One bite at a time. Students, by completing your projects, you have eaten the elephant.
“The students who participated in the symposium spent an entire year working up to May 7. They’ve studied great artists and writers who came before them. They’ve experimented with new techniques and ideas. And, for many months now, they’ve been crafting a project that expresses their intellectual and artistic growth over all that time. … I hope all of you know that I am sincerely, and very truthfully, quite proud of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.