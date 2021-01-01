The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop nearly 400 Arkansas fifth-eighth-graders from putting creative money-making ideas into more than 150 business plans to enter the 16th annual Youth Entrepreneur Showcase (Y.E.S.) for Arkansas Business Competition.
Round 1 is complete and two area schools are among the 25 finalists selected to advance to the final round, the Y.E.S. Expo Day, on Friday, Feb. 26. The finalists include:
Mask O’ Holder; Southwest Middle School, Searcy
Super-Grow; White County Central Middle School, Judsonia
The Neck Strap; Southwest Middle School, Searcy
To compete, teams are required to write a business plan that states a problem in the marketplace with their idea for a solution.
Students must convince the judges their ideas are viable and profitable; and explain the results of potential customer research; how their product would be made, marketed and sold; the amount of money they would need to launch the business and why; and projections of revenue and expenses for one month.
Nearly 40 volunteers from across the state judged and scored plans online for selection of the finalists.
These teams are now charged with creating a retail space with marketing collateral and devise a pitch to compete at Expo Day.
Normally held in a location where the public can purchase the teams’ products or services, Expo Day for 2021 will be virtual and presented as part of the Arkansans for Gifted and Talented Education virtual conference.
Teams will present virtually to a new set of volunteer judges, who will decide the first- through fourth-place winners in the “Best Business Plan,” “Best Retail Booth,” “Most Innovative” and “Best Marketing Piece.”
The winners will be announced online at an awards presentation, which will be held an hour from the conclusion of the expo. Winning teachers and students will receive cash prizes and a school trophy.
Since Arkansas Capital launched Y.E.S. in 2006, 9,044 students have been impacted by working in teams to submit 2,998 business plans.
More than $102,000 in cash prizes has been awarded over the competition’s history.
