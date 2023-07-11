Twenty-nine Arkansas State Police recruits received their trooper commissions recently during a graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the state Capitol.

The graduates, including three from Searcy, were among an initial field of 436 applicants who were tested and interviewed before entering a 21-week training stint.The graduates received 1,100 hours of specialized instruction in the academy classrooms and through practical training exercises outside the classroom. The graduates were sworn under oath as Arkansas state troopers by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as the keynote speaker.

