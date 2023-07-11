Twenty-nine Arkansas State Police recruits received their trooper commissions recently during a graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the state Capitol.
The graduates, including three from Searcy, were among an initial field of 436 applicants who were tested and interviewed before entering a 21-week training stint.The graduates received 1,100 hours of specialized instruction in the academy classrooms and through practical training exercises outside the classroom. The graduates were sworn under oath as Arkansas state troopers by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as the keynote speaker.
Maj. Roby Rhoads and Col. Mike Hagar, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, addressed the class. State police senior command staff, troop and company commanders, the training section cadre and Arkansas State Police commissioners were among those attending the graduation.The area recruit graduates and their first post assignments are listed as follows:
Troop B: Jason Denison of Searcy;
Troop C: Isom Wells of Searcy;
Troop D: Steven Seitz of Searcy.
Special recognition and awards were presented to the recruits who attained the highest overall academy scores within the respective curriculum and training categories. Seitz received first place in firearms and second in emergency vehicle operator course (EVOC).
Over the next month. the new troopers will begin reporting to their respective assignments across the state. They will receive an additional six-12 weeks of instruction working alongside a field training officer before being released from their training regimen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.