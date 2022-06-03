Do you want to improve your quality of living? How about joining an organization whose mission is to do just that? The White County Extension Homemakers Clubs are recruiting new members.
The organization, which boasts more than 3,000 members in Arkansas and around 100 in White County, is a partner with theCooperative Extension Service, University of Arkansas’ adult education program in agriculture and family and consumer sciences.
The purpose of these clubs is to educate, lead and serve the community. Extension homemakers are members of a club or are members-at-large. Club members attend a monthly club meeting, enjoy learning about timely topics and have fun with social events and fundraisers.
EH members are involved in community service projects such as helping food pantries and making or collecting items for foster children, children/families in the hospital, homeless and more. We learn, lead and help others while having a lot of fun. Our mission is to empower individuals and families to improve their quality of living through continuing education, leadership development and community service.
Originally chartered as Home Demonstration Clubs, historically club membership was limited to women. Today, the organization also attracts the male population with programs on finance, travel, diabetic cooking and more.
Extension homemakers meet quarterly (January, April, July, October) on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office. This meeting is a leader training meeting, where leaders learn a lesson that they then go back and teach at their club meetings. Anyone is welcome to join us at these meetings.
The following is a list of the White County EH clubs, and where and when they meet:
Bald Knob EH Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. in various locations.
El Paso EH Club meets the second Monday of each month at 11 a.m. in various locations.
Floyd EH Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. for potluck and noon for meeting in various locations.
Little Indian Creek EH Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at various locations.
Pangburn-Little Red EH Club meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Pangburn High School FACS classroom.
Searcy EH Club meets the second Monday of each month at 9 a.m. at various locations.
U-Neek EH Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. in various locations.
If you would like to attend a club that meets in various locations, call the extension office for location information for that particular month.
For more information about meetings, EH club membership or program benefits, contact the White County Cooperative Extension Office located at 2400 Old Searcy Landing Road or call (501) 268-5394 or email kcullum@uada.edu.
Katie Cullum is a county extension agent – family and consumer science for the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be emailed at kcullum@uada.edu or called at (501) 268-5394.
