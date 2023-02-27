A White County author has released his fourth book in a private detective series.
"Introducing Felix Nash" launched hall of fame author Del Garrett's 1940 hard-boiled private detective series in March 2022. He followed Nash's adventures with "The Case of the Deadly Dame" in May and "The Case of the Stolen Jade Buddha" in July. For 2023, Garrett just published "The Case of the Bloody Butcher."
"My first book grew out of a short story I'd written for a contest," Garrett said. "It won first place. I liked the character so well that I decided to introduce Felix Nash as a novella-length private eye series."
Garrett said he avoided the "usual suave, sophisticated gentleman private investigator type."
"My depiction is more gritty, in your face, down and dirty ex-soldier, ex-cop who barely gets by on his bills, using his cheap apartment as his office and taking whatever cases he can find just to survive," he said. "I keep him based in San Francisco, mainly in Chinatown."
Garrett knows the Oriental culture well. A retired military veteran, he served one year in Korea with the U.S. Army and four years in Okinawa, Japan, with the Air Force. He studied martial arts in both countries and in the United States, and holds multiple black belts in various systems.
"I'm not in the 'tough guy' profession, though," Garrett said. "I've worn a badge, got into security work in my younger days, was even in a spy organization in Texas and overseas. I can't talk about that, but it was good training for being a writer."
Garrett said he didn't know how far his Felix Nash series will take him.
"I'll write [about Nash] until I run out of ideas," he said.
Felix Nash isn't Garrett's first venture into crime solving. Many of his police work short stories have won other contests and his best-selling novel, "Whispers in the Wind-The Search for Jack the Ripper," is available on Amazon.com.
"I used to read a lot of English detective stories, such as Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes and American works by Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler and Mickey Spillane," he said. "My favorite, though, was 'The Murders in the Rue Morgue' by Edgar Allan Poe. All these, of course, had an influence on how I developed my stories."
Garrett grew up in Galveston County, Texas, and graduated from the Defense Information School of Journalism in 1979. He completed post-graduate courses at the University of Oklahoma in 1981.
His first fiction was published by "Louis L’Amour’s Western Magazine" in 1995. He has also been published in "Blood Moon Rising," "Gateway Science Fiction" and "Storyteller Magazine." His first book was published in 2008, and won an international finalist award for Best Historical Western Fiction. He wrote and edited books for two online Print-On-Demand and eBook publishers.
In 2019, the National League of American Pen Women, Arkansas Writers' Conference chapter, inducted him into the Arkansas Writers Hall of Fame.
A longtime member of the White County Creative Writers, Garrett is a past president and sponsors an annual horror writing contest.
He is married to Dana Garrett and the couple live in Judsonia.
