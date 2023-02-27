A White County author has released his fourth book in a private detective series.

"Introducing Felix Nash" launched hall of fame author Del Garrett's 1940 hard-boiled private detective series in March 2022. He followed Nash's adventures with "The Case of the Deadly Dame" in May and "The Case of the Stolen Jade Buddha" in July. For 2023, Garrett just published "The Case of the Bloody Butcher."

