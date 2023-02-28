Learning takes on new dimensions when the classroom is the great outdoors. That was the case for 50 Arkansas 4-H members who gathered at the Five Oaks Agriculture Research and Education Center on a February Saturday to learn about one of Arkansas’ star attractions – the ducks.

The center, situated in the heart of the Mississippi Flyway on 6,000 acres of flooded timber and rice fields, was the setting for the Wonders of Waterfowl program, which brought together 4-H members from a dozen counties – Arkansas, Conway, Crittenden, Drew, Grant, Greene, Johnson, Mississippi, Pike, Pope, St. Francis and White – for a day of learning about the ducks and other wintering waterfowl Feb. 11.

