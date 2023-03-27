Applications are now being accepted for two summer camp opportunities designed to introduce high school and junior high students to potential medical careers.
The Medical Applications of Science for Health (MASH) concept was first piloted in 1988 by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences regional campus in Pine Bluff. Arkansas Farm Bureau recognized the value of the camps and when initial grant funding ended, Farm Bureau stepped in.
Hosted by one of eight UAMS’ regional campuses and/or a local hospital or college, MASH is a two-week summer day camp that introduces students entering grades 11-12 to multiple health-care careers. Through hands-on activities, tours and exposure to various health-care practitioners, students learn about different career options in health care.
In addition to doctors and nurses, other professions that may be presented include physician assistants, medical/radiologic technologists, respiratory care, pharmacists, EMT/paramedics, physical/occupational therapists, dietitians, public health and mental/behavioral health professionals. Emphasis is placed on how these different professions function both individually and as part of an interdisciplinary team.
By 2019, MASH had expanded to 34 locations across Arkansas, reaching around 500 students annually, and has also been replicated in several other states. COVID-19 restrictions interrupted programming during 2020-2022, but this summer, the 35th anniversary of MASH, 22 camps are returning in various forms to meet the unique needs of Arkansas communities.
In addition to a full two-week MASH camp, Mini-MASH is an intensive one-week summer program for students entering grades 11-12, and Community Health Applied in Medical Public Service (CHAMPS) is a three- to five-day camp for students entering grades 8-10.
Communities hosting camps this year include Blytheville, Conway, Crossett, DeWitt, El Dorado, Fayetteville, Forrest City, Fort Smith, Harrison, Helena, Lake Village, Malvern, Monticello, Paragould, Rogers, Pine Bluff, Texarkana, Warren, and West Memphis. Deadlines for applications range from March 27 through May 12, but most applications are due in April. For a list of program locations and to apply, visit regionalcampuses.uams.edu/health-careers/high-school-students/mash/mash-camp-locations/.
“Helping to create the prototype for our MASH programs 35 years ago is one of the greatest highlights of my career,” said Robin Howell, senior program manager for UAMS regional campuses. “Since 1988, nearly 10,000 Arkansas students have participated in a MASH camp, with many of them going on to pursue health careers. These programs have helped thousands of students make informed decisions about what they wanted to do with their lives.”
