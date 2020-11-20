Peanuts fans will have even more ways to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang on their holiday adventures as Apple and PBS team up for special, ad free broadcasts of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
To complement their release on Apple TV+ this holiday season, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will also air on Arkansas PBS and Arkansas PBS KIDS Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on Arkansas PBS and Arkansas PBS KIDS on Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
The specials will also stream ad free and in HD on Apple TV+. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will stream on Apple TV+ on Nov. 25-27 and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” will stream on Apple TV+ on Dec. 11-13.
Other holiday specials on Arkansas PBS will include:
“An Arthur Thanksgiving” on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
A full day of PBS KIDS specials Wednesday beginning at 6 a.m.
“A Garden Home Christmas” on Nov. 28 at 10:30 a.m.
“Urban Forge: Ozark Artistry” on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
“Christmas With Daniel O’Donnell” on Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
“Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas” on Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.
“Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas, with Vanessa Williams” on Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.
“Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas” on Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.
“All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” on Dec. 22 at 8:30 p.m.
Two days of PBS KIDS specials Dec. 24-25, beginning at 6 a.m. each day.
Christmas Eve programming beginning Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. with “The St. Olaf Christmas Festival: A New Song of Joy and Hope.”
Christmas evening programming beginning Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. with “Call the Midwife Holiday Special.”
The complete schedule is available at myarkansaspbs.org/schedule. Arkansas PBS is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.