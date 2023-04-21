Jesus taught us this about worship in John 4:23: “Nevertheless, the hour is coming, and it is now, when the true worshippers will worship the Father with spirit and truth, for indeed, the Father is looking for ones like these to worship him” (NWT).
Did you notice what Jesus said about “true worshippers”? The hour is now for us to worship in spirit and truth.
What is worship? According to Webster’s Online dictionary: Worship is to honor or show reverence for as a divine being or supernatural power.
Jesus continues in John 4:24: “God is a Spirit, and those worshipping him must worship with spirit and truth.” God’s accepts worship from those who are truthful and those ignoring the issues of the flesh.
Galatians 3:27 & 28: “For all of you who were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor freeman, there is neither male nor female, for you are all one in union with Christ Jesus” (NWT). We can recognize a Christian by their pure hearts and healthy lifestyle choices they make.
Romans 12:1 “Therefore, I appeal to you by the compassions of God, brothers, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, a sacred service with your power of reason” (NWT).
Until next time: Remember, true worship of the Creator embraces every aspect of an individual’s life. The apostle Paul wrote to the Corinthians: “Whether you are eating or drinking or doing anything else, do all things for God’s glory.” – 1 Corinthians 10:31 (NWT). Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
