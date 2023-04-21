Jesus taught us this about worship in John 4:23: “Nevertheless, the hour is coming, and it is now, when the true worshippers will worship the Father with spirit and truth, for indeed, the Father is looking for ones like these to worship him” (NWT).

Did you notice what Jesus said about “true worshippers”? The hour is now for us to worship in spirit and truth.

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.

