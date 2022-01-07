John 8:12-20 discusses the validity of Jesus’ testimony, and how the Pharisees had a dispute over Jesus’ testimony.
Vs. 12: When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”
This scripture is telling us to have faith in Jesus. It is important to maintain our faith to avoid the pitfalls of Satan’s dark system.
Vs. 13: The Pharisees challenged him, “Here you are, appearing as your own witness; your testimony is not valid.” In vs. 14, Jesus answered, “Even if I testify on my own behalf, my testimony is valid, for I know where I came from and where I am going. But you have no idea where I come from or where I am going.”
Jesus seems to be a mystery to the Pharisees because they lack faith. Vs. 15-18: “You judge by human standards; I pass judgment on no one. But if I do judge, my decisions are true, because I am not alone. I stand with the Father, who sent me. In your own Law it is written that the testimony of two witnesses is true. I am one who testifies for myself; my other witness is the Father, who sent me.”
Two witnesses are needed for a thorough testimony. Jesus and God are both witnesses.
Vs. 19: Then they asked him, “Where is your father?” “You do not know me or my Father,” Jesus replied. “If you knew me, you would know my Father also.”
The Pharisees do not know who Jesus’ Father is. They are not thinking of the heavenly Father.
Vs. 20: He spoke these words while teaching in the temple courts near the place where the offerings were put. Yet no one seized him, because his hour had not yet come.
John 8:21-30 discusses the dispute over who Jesus is.
Vs. 21-22: Once more Jesus said to them, “I am going away, and you will look for me, and you will die in your sin. Where I go, you cannot come.” This made the Jews ask, “Will he kill himself? Is that why he says, ‘Where I go, you cannot come’?’”
We learn later in this scripture that the Jews are not a part of God’s kingdom. Jesus told them they could not go where he goes.
Vs. 23-24: But he continued, “You are from below; I am from above. You are of this world; I am not of this world. I told you that you would die in your sins; if you do not believe that I am he, you will indeed die in your sins.”
We will be blood guilty of our own sins, if we do not believe that Jesus is the son of God, our propitiatory sacrifice, our heavenly King, our savior and our leader.
Vs. 25-26: “Who are you?” they asked. “Just what I have been telling you from the beginning,” Jesus replied. “I have much to say in judgment of you. But he who sent me is trustworthy, and what I have heard from him I tell the world.”
Jesus does not speak according to his own inclinations. The Father teaches Jesus. Jesus tells the world
Vs. 27: They did not understand that he was telling them about his Father.
Vs. 28-29: So Jesus said, “When you have lifted up the Son of Man, then you will know that I am he and that I do nothing on my own but speak just what the Father has taught me. The one who sent me is with me; he has not left me alone, for I always do what pleases him.”
Vs. 30: Even as he spoke, many believed in him.
Jesus is saying that he is not God. God is his Father. God sent Jesus to “speak just what the Father has taught me.” Jesus said, “I always do what pleases him.”
Until next time. We should be like Jesus and always look to please God. Keep it positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.