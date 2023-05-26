Have you ever wondered why God sent Jesus to Earth? The familiar scripture in John 3:16 teaches us: “For God loved the world so much that he gave his only-begotten Son, so that everyone exercising faith in him might not be destroyed but have everlasting life” (NWT). This scripture teaches us God wants us to live forever because he loves us.
One of God’s angels spoke to Joseph and told him the reason. This account is recorded in Matthew 1:21: “She will give birth to a son, and you are to name him Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins” (NWT). Jesus came to earth to save faithful man from his sins.
Jesus taught us how and why we need to communicate with God in Matthew 6:9-15. “You must pray, then, this way: ‘Our Father in the heavens, let your name be sanctified. Let your Kingdom come. Let your will take place, as in heaven, also on earth. Give us today our bread for this day; 12and forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And do not bring us into temptation, but deliver us from the wicked one.’ For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you; whereas if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.” We do not have to say these words verbatim. We can make our prayers personal. We must pray with God’s purpose and will in mind. (1 John 5:14: “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.”)
He taught us how to treat each other in John 13:34-35: ”I am giving you a new commandment, that you love one another; just as I have loved you, you also love one another. By this all will know that you are my disciples—if you have love among yourselves” (NWT). Jesus said love four times in two verses. (Matthew 22:36-39: “‘Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?’ Jesus replied: ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.’”)
Jesus wanted us to preach the word Matthew 24:14: “And this good news of the Kingdom will be preached in all the inhabited earth for a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.” Are you preaching to everyone?
Jesus commanded us to teach people all the commandments and baptize them. Matthew 28:19,20: “Go, therefore, and make disciples of people of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the holy spirit, teaching them to observe all the things I have commanded you. And look! I am with you all the days until the conclusion of the system of things.” Are you keeping this commandment?
In John 17: 6, 26, Jesus told God: “I have revealed you to those whom you gave me out of the world. They were yours; you gave them to me and they have obeyed your word. I have made you known to them, and will continue to make you known in order that the love you have for me may be in them and that I myself may be in them.”
Until next time, meditate on these scriptures. Preach. Practice what you preach. Love. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life show,” a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
