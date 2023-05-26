Have you ever wondered why God sent Jesus to Earth? The familiar scripture in John 3:16 teaches us: “For God loved the world so much that he gave his only-begotten Son, so that everyone exercising faith in him might not be destroyed but have everlasting life” (NWT). This scripture teaches us God wants us to live forever because he loves us.

One of God’s angels spoke to Joseph and told him the reason. This account is recorded in Matthew 1:21: “She will give birth to a son, and you are to name him Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins” (NWT). Jesus came to earth to save faithful man from his sins.

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life show," a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.

