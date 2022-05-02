Angela Ford: Whole Wheat Bread

Dry ingredients:
460 grams or 5 cups whole wheat flour
2 packages instant dry yeast
Wet ingredients:
1 3/4 cups whole milk
1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 teaspoons salt
Directions: On stove top over medium-high heat, use a medium sauce pan to heat the wet ingredients to 115 degrees Fahrenheit or 120 degrees Fahrenheit or until butter is almost completely melted.
In a large mixing bowl, add 2 cups or 230 grams of the flour and the yeast. Stir to combine. Using a stand mixer with a dough hook on low speed, add wet ingredients. Beat for 30 seconds. Scrape down the bowl. Beat the mixture for 3 minutes on high. Turn down the speed to low. Mix in the rest of the flour using a spoon or cup measure. Scrape down the bowl. Then. place mixer on high for 6 to 8 minutes this kneads the dough.
Place the dough in a large, well-oiled glass bowl, cover with plastic and a clean kitchen towel. Place in a warm place in your kitchen. Let rise until doubled (1 to 1 1/2 hours).
Punch down the dough. Place dough on parchment paper. Cover with the glass bowl. Let the dough rest for 10 minutes.
Shape into loaf, place in well-oiled loaf pan. Let rise until doubled (30 minutes).
Bake in preheated 375 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 35 to 40 minutes. After 20 minutes, cover with aluminum foil to prevent bread from getting too dark.
Remove from loaf pan. Cool the bread on a wire rack.
Freshness tip: To help keep whole wheat flour fresh, store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator.
The stand mixer makes this recipe super easy. It can be done completely by hand with a spoon, though. Stir in the flour until the dough is moderately stiff. Then turn onto a clean, floured surface and knead in the rest of the flour for 6-8 minutes.
Use glass or light-colored pans. For darker pans, lower temp 25 degrees and reduce cooking time to 30 minutes. Bread is baked thoroughly when it develops a hollow sound when tapped.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
