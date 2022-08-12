Many people in the world do not believe that Jesus ever walked the earth. Some believe that Jesus is God. Some believe he is the son of God.
Many people in the world do not believe that Jesus ever walked the earth. Some believe that Jesus is God. Some believe he is the son of God.
With all the confusion surrounding Jesus’ credentials, it bears a closer look.
John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” This scripture tells us that Christ is the Son of God.
1 Peter 3:22: “who has gone into heaven and is at God’s right hand – with angels, authorities and powers in submission to him.” Jesus is sitting at God’s right hand.
Matthew 28:18: “Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.’” If Jesus was God, why would he need the power to be given to him? Clearly, God gave the power to Jesus.
In Luke 12:8, Jesus tells us, “I tell you, whoever publicly acknowledges me before others, the Son of Man will also acknowledge before the angels of God.” We are encouraged to make our relationship with Christ known to all so that he will acknowledge us before the angels of God.
In 1 Corinthians 15:15, Paul said these words: “More than that, we are then found to be false witnesses about God, for we have testified about God that he raised Christ from the dead. But he did not raise him if in fact the dead are not raised.” God raised Christ from the dead. Clearly, Christ was resurrected by his Father who lives in heaven.
“For he ‘has put everything under his feet.’ Now when it says that ‘everything’ has been put under him, it is clear that this does not include God himself, who put everything under Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:27).
“Who, existing in the form of God, counted not the being on an equality with God a thing to be grasped” (Philippians 2:6 ASV). This scripture teaches us that Jesus is not equal to God. He would never consider himself equal to God.
John 5:30: “By myself I can do nothing; I judge only as I hear, and my judgment is just, for I seek not to please myself but him who sent me.”
John 6:44: “No man can come to me, except the Father which hath sent me draw him: and I will raise him up at the last day” (KJV). Jesus says that no man can come to him until the Father sends the man to him.
Acts 5:30: “The God of our forefathers raised up Jesus, Whom you killed by hanging him on a tree” (AMPC). It was God who resurrected Jesus.
Acts 2:36: “Therefore let all Israel be assured of this: God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, both Lord and Messiah.”
John 5:43: “I have come in my Father’s name, and you do not accept me; but if someone else comes in his own name, you will accept him.”
Until next time: Remember John 8:42: “Jesus said to them, ‘If God were your Father, you would love me, for I have come here from God. I have not come on my own; God sent me.’” Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
