Have you ever wondered: What is God’s name? What is his purpose for mankind? What is his purpose for me? Who is God?
King James Version of the Bible tells us God’s name in Psalm 83:18: “That men may know that thou, whose name alone is Jehovah, art the most-high over all the earth.” God’s name is Jehovah.
Isaiah 44:6: “Thus saith Jehovah, the King of Israel, and his Redeemer, Jehovah of hosts: I am the first, and I am the last; and besides me there is no God” (American Standard Version).
American Standard Version tells us in Jeremiah 10:10 who God is: “But Jehovah is the true God; he is the living God, and an everlasting King: at his wrath the earth trembleth, and the nations are not able to abide his indignation.” Jehovah is the living God, the eternal King, and when he brings his wrath the earth inhabitants will fear Him.
1 Corinthians 8:6: “There is actually to us one God, the Father, from whom all things are and we for him; and there is one Lord, Jesus Christ, through whom all things are and we through him” (New World Translation). This scripture teaches us that there is one God, the Father. There is one Lord, our savior Jesus Christ.
Revelation 1:8: New World Translation says: “A revelation by Jesus Christ, which God gave him, to show his slaves the things that must shortly take place.” God (Jehovah) gave the revelation to Jesus Christ.
Jesus’ words implore God in John 17:20-21: “I make request, not concerning these only, but also concerning those putting faith in me through their word, so that they may all be one, just as you, Father, are in union with me and I am in union with you, that they also may be in union with us, so that the world may believe that you sent me” (New World Translation). Jesus wants us to be in union with him through our Christian faith because he and the Father are union. Here again, Jesus wants the world “to believe” that God sent him.
Until next time, meditate on these scriptures. Remember who God is and why we worship him in his son’s name, Jesus Christ. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
