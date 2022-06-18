What’s done in the dark will be exposed to the light sooner or later. This old wife’s tale typically means something sinister or hidden in the dark is going to be uncovered. Have you ever thought about the good that is done in the dark that will be exposed?
We are going to highlight some of the scriptures which will help enlighten us as we learn this lesson.
Matthew 6:3, 4: “But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”
We should neither boast nor take pictures to post on social media when we do something good for others. Why? Matthew 6:4 answered by saying, “God sees what we are doing in secret and he will reward you.”
If we tell people about the good that we’ve done in secret or in the dark, our heavenly Father will not reward us.
We should consider the words of Jesus Christ in Matthew 6:2: “So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honored by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full.”
Wouldn’t we rather receive our rewards from God than get attention and approval of man?
Jesus counsels us in Matthew 6:6 “But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”
Keep private things private. God sees and knows.
Until next time: Consider the wise words of Jesus Christ in Matthew 6:5: “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full.” Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.