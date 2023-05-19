Christians are given the honor to participate in the lifesaving preaching work of the good news from the Gospel. We are taught this in Matthew 24:14: “And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come” (NIV).

This preaching work is vital to help impart the valuable knowledge of God. The evil that is prominent in the world today is mostly due to people’s heart condition.

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life show," a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.

