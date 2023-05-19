Christians are given the honor to participate in the lifesaving preaching work of the good news from the Gospel. We are taught this in Matthew 24:14: “And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come” (NIV).
This preaching work is vital to help impart the valuable knowledge of God. The evil that is prominent in the world today is mostly due to people’s heart condition.
Romans 1:21-25 teaches us a valuable lesson: “For although they knew God, they neither glorified him as God nor gave thanks to him, but their thinking became futile and their foolish hearts were darkened. Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images made to look like a mortal human being and birds and animals and reptiles. Therefore, God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. They exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator – who is forever praised. Amen” (NIV).
Did you notice the ones whose thinking became futile and foolish hearts were darkened; God gave them over to the sinful desires of their hearts?
Romans 1:26-32: “Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error. Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done. They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and malice. They are gossips, slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant and boastful; they invent ways of doing evil; they disobey their parents; they have no understanding, no fidelity, no love, no mercy. Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.”
Did you notice all these bad attributes and shameful unnatural sexual lustful desires deserve death?
Until next time: Meditate on all of these scriptures. Keep your heart open to God. We do not want to be like the people in Ephesians 4:18: “They are darkened in their understanding and separated from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them due to the hardening of their hearts.”
Do not let your heart become hardened. Open your heart to God. Genesis 6:5: “Consequently, Jehovah saw that man’s wickedness was great on the earth and that every inclination of the thoughts of his heart was only bad all the time.” Keep it positive.
Strife is being angry or bitter disagreement over fundamental issues; conflict.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life show,” a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
