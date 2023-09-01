1 Timothy 4:4-5 reveals to us a secret from God. “For everything God created is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving, because it is consecrated by the word of God and prayer” (NIV).

Consecrate is to make or declare sacred. Simply put, through the word of God and prayer, God declares everything He has created to be sacred – and nothing should be rejected if it has been received with thanksgiving. Act 10:15 explains this further.

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.

