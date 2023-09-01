1 Timothy 4:4-5 reveals to us a secret from God. “For everything God created is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving, because it is consecrated by the word of God and prayer” (NIV).
Consecrate is to make or declare sacred. Simply put, through the word of God and prayer, God declares everything He has created to be sacred – and nothing should be rejected if it has been received with thanksgiving. Act 10:15 explains this further.
“The voice spoke to him a second time, ‘Do not call anything impure that God has made clean.’ The account of Peter’s is talking about food, but what if God has called a human clean? Are we still talking and thinking about all our sins. If God has cleaned you, are you still haunted by your past mistakes?
When God has forgiven us, he has made us clean. We are washed from our past sins when we get baptized. When we pray for forgiveness, God forgives us. “Therefore, I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours” Mark 11:24 (English Standard Version). When we ask God to forgive us, we need to believe and receive the blessing of forgiveness.
Until next time: We do not need to reject what God has accepted, including ourselves. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
