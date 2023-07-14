As Christians, we must live our lives so that all we do is acceptable to God. If we learn the lesson in Galatians 5:16, we can accomplish this feat. “But I say, walk habitually in the [Holy] Spirit [seek Him and be responsive to His guidance], and then you will certainly not carry out the desire of the sinful nature [which responds impulsively without regard for God and His precepts]” (Amplified Bible). We must live by the Spirit.

We need to walk habitually in the Holy Spirit. How do we achieve this goal? Ephesians 5:10 tells us, “And try to learn [in your experience] what is pleasing to the Lord [let your lives be constant proofs of what is most acceptable to Him].” Everything we do, say, watch, sing and think needs to be pleasing to God.

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life show," a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.

