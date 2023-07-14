As Christians, we must live our lives so that all we do is acceptable to God. If we learn the lesson in Galatians 5:16, we can accomplish this feat. “But I say, walk habitually in the [Holy] Spirit [seek Him and be responsive to His guidance], and then you will certainly not carry out the desire of the sinful nature [which responds impulsively without regard for God and His precepts]” (Amplified Bible). We must live by the Spirit.
We need to walk habitually in the Holy Spirit. How do we achieve this goal? Ephesians 5:10 tells us, “And try to learn [in your experience] what is pleasing to the Lord [let your lives be constant proofs of what is most acceptable to Him].” Everything we do, say, watch, sing and think needs to be pleasing to God.
Are we reading books, watching movies, listening to music that goes against God’s principle in Ephesians 5:4: “Let there be no filthiness (obscenity, indecency) nor foolish and sinful (silly and corrupt) talk, nor coarse jesting, which are not fitting or becoming; but instead voice your thankfulness [to God]” (Amplified Bible). We need to use our energy to praise God and not get involved in activities which God condemns.
Ephesians 5:9 – “For the fruit (the effect, the product) of the Light or the Spirit [consists] in every form of kindly goodness, uprightness of heart, and trueness of life” (AMPC). Indecency and vulgarity are acceptable to the world, but they are not acceptable to God and not part of the Christian way of life. We must be careful with our entertainment choices.
We must worship in spirit and in truth. John 4: 23, 24 – “Yet a time is coming and has now come when the true worshipers will worship the Father in the Spirit and in truth, for they are the kind of worshipers the Father seeks. God is spirit, and his worshipers must worship in the Spirit and in truth.” Our Christian worship must be truthful. God’s word is truth. John 17:17: “Sanctify them by the truth; your word is truth” (NIV).
Until next time: remember the words in Ephesians 5:15: “Therefore see that you walk carefully [living life with honor, purpose and courage; shunning those who tolerate and enable evil], not as the unwise, but as wise [sensible, intelligent, discerning people], making the very most of your time [on earth, recognizing and taking advantage of each opportunity and using it with wisdom and diligence], because the days are [filled with] evil” (AMP). Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life show,” a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
