Galatians 6:2 tells us to “carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.”
What if someone is dangerously close to self-destruction? What should we do?
We need to pray for one another and teach each other to use stumbling blocks as steppingstones. Romans 14:13: “Therefore let us stop passing judgment on one another. Instead, make up your mind not to put any stumbling block or obstacle in the way of a brother or sister.” In other words, we need to help each other focus on positive things which can help bring us spiritual success.
Encourage each other. Proverbs 16:24 says, “Gracious words are a honeycomb,sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.” The right word spoken at the right time can help uplift someone.
Encourage each other by singing Christian songs together. “Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts.” (Colossians 3:16)
Refresh each other by reading scriptures that are appropriate for the situation. Most importantly: Remember to watch that you do not get entangled with the sin. Galatians 6:1 warns us. “Brothers and sisters, if someone is caught in a sin, you who live by the Spirit should restore that person gently. But watch yourselves, or you also may be tempted. “
Matthew 18:15-16 teaches us “If your brother or sister sins, go and point out their fault, just between the two of you. If they listen to you, you have won them over. But if they will not listen, take one or two others along, so that ‘every matter may be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses.’”
If the person does not want to accept Christian counsel, you’ve done all that you can. Matthew 18:17 instructs us in this way: “If they still refuse to listen, tell it to the church; and if they refuse to listen even to the church, treat them as you would a pagan or a tax collector.”
Until next time, keep encouraging one another, watch your step and, above all, keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
