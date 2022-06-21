Angela Ford: Vegan Whipped Cream

There are only three ingredients.
Aquafaba (chickpea juice) from 15-ounce can chickpeas
Vegan confectioner’s sugar 1 to 2 teaspoons
Vanilla extract 1 teaspoon (optional)
Directions: Chill a glass bowl with mixer beaters in the freezer for 1 hour. Drain the liquid from a can of chickpeas and place in refrigerator for 1 hour.
Remove bowl and beaters from freezer. Pour in chilled aquafaba and beat for two minutes, then add sugar.
Serve. Chill any leftovers. Keeps for 24 hours.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
