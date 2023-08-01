Angela Ford: Vanilla Caramel Popcorn

8 cups salted popped corn
8 cups salted popped corn
1 cup cashews
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup dark syrup Karo
1/4 cup unsalted butter
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
Directions: Preheat oven 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Line rimmed cookie sheets with aluminum foil. Spray the foil with oil.Place the popped corn and nuts in a single layer on the cookie sheets. Place the cookie sheets in the oven.This will help the popped corn stay crunchy while preparing the vanilla caramel mixture.
In a large non-stick sauce pan over medium heat: Add brown sugar, dark syrup, butter and salt. Stir constantly while bringing the mixture to a boil. Once the mixture comes to a boil, stop stirring. Allow to boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Immediately add vanilla and soda. Stir until smooth and creamy. Remove the cookie trays from the oven. Pour the caramel mixture over the popped corn and nuts. Return cookie sheets to the oven. Bake for 45 minutes. Stirring every 15 minutes. Remove cookie sheets from the oven. Stir every 5 minutes. Allow to cool completely. Place in air-tight container. Keeps about 1 week.
Add peanuts, pecans or cashews to the popped corn before placing cookie sheets in the oven.
Instead, use a silicon pad.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas _spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
