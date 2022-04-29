Many of our listeners have been asking questions about current events. Even though these concerns are troublesome, we as Bible students understand that these events must take place.
Did you know everything that is going on in the world today is written in the Bible?
Let us consider what was foretold by Jesus in Matthew 24.
Matthew 24:1-2: “Jesus left the temple and was walking away when his disciples came up to him to call his attention to its buildings. 'Do you see all these things?' he asked. 'Truly I tell you, not one stone here will be left on another; every one will be thrown down.'”
The disciples approached Jesus in Matthew 24:3: “As Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately. 'Tell us,' they said, 'when will this happen, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?'"
Jesus answered: “Watch out that no one deceives you. For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains” Matthew 24:4-8.
We need to pay close attention to the scriptures so that no one deceives us. We do not want to become a part of “many” who were caught off guard and deceived. All the troubles in the world are only “the beginning.”
Jesus continues: “Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me. At that time, many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.” (Matthew 24:9-14)
Are you heeding the warning? We are going to be persecuted, betrayed and hated by the very people we may sit next to during worship because these people will turn away from the faith. The evil that is so abundant in the world will cause people to hate God. Those people who once were serving God with great fervor will become cold and callous murderers of God’s people.
Until next time: Meditate on Jesus’ promise in Matthew 24:13-14 if we stand firm until the end, we will be saved. We must continue to preach/spread the word to the entire world. Focus on the message.
