Recently, I had a conversation with a person that said, ‘I just don’t know what to believe when it comes to the Bible. It seems like people just twist the words to make you see what they want you to see.”
She had a lot of questions. We used the Bible to find the answers and started with Titus 1:2 “… God, who cannot lie ... .” It’s important to know that God, who is the author of the Bible, is unable to lie. He doesn’t change (Malachi 2:16).
Anyone who reads the Bible should heed the warning in Revelation 22:18, 19. “I warn everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this scroll: If anyone adds anything to them, God will add to that person the plagues described in this scroll. And if anyone takes words away from this scroll of prophecy, God will take away from that person any share in the tree of life and in the Holy City, which are described in this scroll.”
She was encouraged to make a careful examination of the scriptures after speaking with people about the Bible or reading articles that are based on Bible principles, as the Bereans did in Acts 17:11. “Now the Berean Jews were of more noble character than those in Thessalonica, for they received the message with great eagerness and examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true.”
Her questions concerning the memorial dinner with Christ (The Last Supper) were answered when we discussed 1 Corinthians 11:28 “Everyone ought to examine themselves before they eat of the bread and drink from the cup.”
All of her questions were answered utilizing the Bible. She was happy with what she learned. She even said, “Now, that sounds like a God I can believe in.”
As Christians, we need to be careful not to mislead people on purpose or even by accident. We need to examine the scriptures daily as discussed in 2 Corinthians 13:5: “Examine yourselves to see whether you are in the faith; test yourselves. Do you not realize that Christ Jesus is in you – unless, of course, you fail the test?”
The Bible is God’s Word. Christians read the Bible to gain knowledge, wisdom, discernment, understanding and discipline as recorded in Proverbs 1:1-5:“The proverbs [truths obscurely expressed, maxims] of Solomon son of David, king of Israel: To know [skillful and godly] wisdom and instruction; To discern and comprehend the words of understanding and insight, To receive instruction in wise behavior and the discipline of wise thoughtfulness, righteousness, justice, and integrity; That prudence [good judgment, astute common sense] may be given to the naive or inexperienced [who are easily misled], And knowledge and discretion [intelligent discernment] to the youth, The wise will hear and increase their learning, And the person of understanding will acquire wise counsel and the skill [to steer his course wisely and lead others to the truth].” (Amplified Bible)
Until next time: study the Bible, preach the word, stay healthy, remain safe and, above all, keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
