Angela Ford: Turkey Meatloaf

1 lb. ground turkey breast
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 11:32 pm
1 lb. ground turkey breast
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup chopped bell pepper
1/2 cup chopped onion
4 bread slices toasted, buttered, cubed (to make gluten-free use 1/2 cup cooked quinoa)
1/2 cup milk
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 large egg slightly beaten
1 cup Meatloaf Sauce
Turkey Meatloaf Sauce
2 tablespoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons chopped onion
1 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons stone ground mustard
2 tablespoons mustard
2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
Directions: In small skillet, add olive oil to sauté onion and bell pepper. Let cool before adding to the meat mixture.
In large bowl, add all the ingredients and 1/2 cup of the Meatloaf Sauce (mix the ingredients for the sauce together in a separate bowl). Place mixture into baking dish and shape into 9x5 oval loaf. Top with 1/4 cup of the Meatloaf Sauce mixture. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
Bake in 350 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 90 minutes or until internal temperature is 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Baste with the remaining sauce after 40 minutes of baking.
Tip: The Pampered Chef Deep Covered Baker helps keep this recipe moist, tender and juicy.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelas villa.com.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
