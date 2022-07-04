Angela Ford: Turkey burgers pan fried

In large bowl, add the following:
1-pound ground turkey (use any ground meat)
1 small onion finely chopped
1 or 2 garlic cloves minced or 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1/4 cup bell pepper minced (optional)
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 to 2 tablespoons avocado oil (omit if using ground beef)
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup shredded cheddar (optional for stuffing)
4 cheese slices (optional)
Mix all ingredients together except cheese. Shape into 4 burgers or 8 mini-burgers.
On stove top with burners on medium-high heat. Place the burgers in large skillet with lid. Fry 5 to 7 minutes on each side. Check with the Food and Drug Administration for temperatures. Add sliced cheese on each burger. Turn off heat. Place lid on the skillet. When cheese is melted, place on toasted buns with condiments.
Tip: Fry a small piece of meat to check seasoning.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
