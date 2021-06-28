Angela Ford: Turkey Burger Sliders

Slider buns (dinner rolls sliced)
Combine in a large bowl:
1 lb. ground meat (turkey)
2 mini bell pepper minced (1/2 bell pepper)
1 small onion minced (1/2 large onion)
2 tablespoons olive oil (optional)
1 tablespoon granulated garlic (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Shape into sliders. Use an ice cream scoop for equal sizes. In large skillet on medium high heat, cook burgers until desired doneness. Butter buns and toast in same skillet. Dress burgers with veggies, condiments and cheese. Enjoy.
