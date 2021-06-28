Angela Ford: Turkey Burger Sliders

Slider buns (dinner rolls sliced)

Combine in a large bowl:

1 lb. ground meat (turkey)

2 mini bell pepper minced (1/2 bell pepper)

1 small onion minced (1/2 large onion)

2 tablespoons olive oil (optional)

1 tablespoon granulated garlic (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions: Shape into sliders. Use an ice cream scoop for equal sizes. In large skillet on medium high heat, cook burgers until desired doneness. Butter buns and toast in same skillet. Dress burgers with veggies, condiments and cheese. Enjoy.

Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.

