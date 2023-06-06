Angela Ford: Tricolor Pasta Salad

- 1-pound cooked tricolor pasta (prepare per package instructions, rinse with cold water. drain)
- 1 cup cubed Monterey jack or mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup whole black olives (substitute with ½ cup sliced)
- 1 cup chopped bell pepper (tricolor peppers add color)
- 1/2 cup diced or minced yellow or red onion
- 1 cup sliced cherry or grape tomatoes (optional)
Directions: Toss all ingredients together in a medium bowl. Add bottled or homemade Italian dressing. Coat all of the ingredients. Serve immediately or chill for 2 hours before serving. Use within 72 hours. This pasta salad is great for a picnic or outdoor barbecue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.