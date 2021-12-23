As Christians, we need to be careful and learn from the lesson Jesus taught the Pharisees in Mark 7:1-13.
Mark 7:1-2 – “Then the Pharisees and some of the scribes who had come from Jerusalem gathered around Jesus, and they saw some of His disciples eating with hands that were defiled – that is, unwashed.”
Mark 7:3 – “Now in holding to the tradition of the elders, the Pharisees and all the Jews do not eat until they wash their hands ceremonially. And on returning from the market, they do not eat unless they wash. And there are many other traditions for them to observe, including the washing of cups, pitchers, kettles and couches for dining.”
The Pharisees were consumed in their manmade traditions. They treated the commandments of God as if they had no authority.
Mark 7:5-7 – “So the Pharisees and scribes questioned Jesus: ‘Why do Your disciples not walk according to the tradition of the elders? Instead, they eat with defiled hands.’ Jesus answered them, ‘Isaiah prophesied correctly about you hypocrites, as it is written: ‘These people honor Me with their lips, but their hearts are far from Me. They worship Me in vain; they teach as doctrine the precepts of men.’ You have disregarded the commandment of God to keep the tradition of men.’”
Jesus’ words are wise and thought-provoking. “… Honor me with their lips. They worship me in vain.” If we want our worship to not be in vain and be counted with the righteous, we must honor God’s commandments and disregard the “tradition of men.”
Mark 7:9-13 – “He went on to say, ‘You neatly set aside the command of God to maintain your own tradition. For Moses said, ‘Honor your father and your mother’ and ‘Anyone who curses his father or mother must be put to death.’ But you say that if a man says to his father or mother, ‘Whatever you would have received from me is Corban’ (that is, a gift devoted to God), he is no longer permitted to do anything for his father or mother.”
Who among us “neatly set aside the command of God”?
Mark 7:13 – “Thus you nullify the word of God by the tradition you have handed down. And you do so in many such matters.”
Jesus makes it clear: “You nullify the word of God by the tradition you have handed down.”
Until next time. Keep God’s commandments. Hold them in high regard. Keep it positive.
The verses quoted above are from the Berean Study Bible. More scriptures regarding this subject can be found in Matthew 15:1-9.
Matthew 15:1-9 – “Then some Pharisees and teachers of the law came to Jesus from Jerusalem and asked, 2 “Why do your disciples break the tradition of the elders? They don’t wash their hands before they eat!” Jesus replied, “And why do you break the command of God for the sake of your tradition? For God said, ‘Honor your father and mother and ‘Anyone who curses their father or mother is to be put to death. But you say that if anyone declares that what might have been used to help their father or mother is ‘devoted to God,’ they are not to ‘honor their father or mother’ with it. Thus you nullify the word of God for the sake of your tradition. You hypocrites! Isaiah was right when he prophesied about you: These people honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me. They worship me in vain; their teachings are merely human rules.’ (NIV).
