Angela Ford: Tortilla Pizza Three Ways

This recipe is great for quick afternoon snacks, easy-to-fix party appetizers and a fast dinner at home option – just add a salad to balance the nutrition.
6 homemade or store-bought tortillas
1 cup homemade or jar marinara sauce
2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Favorite pizza toppings: pepperoni, jalapeño peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, artichokes, bacon, capers.
1) For small single-serving pizza, load up a tortilla with sauce, cheese and all the favorite toppings. Place on parchment-lined cookie sheet.
2) Bite-sized pizza: use a cookie cutter any shape and cut tortilla, and add sauce, cheese, and toppings. For easy transfer, use pancake turner to place on parchment-lined cookie sheet.
3) Pinwheels: Top tortilla with sauce, cheese, pepperoni (optional) and roll tightly to form a log. Cut off the ends. Cut 6-8 pinwheels. Stand them cut side up on parchment-lined cookie sheet.
4) Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit bake for 10-12 minutes.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
