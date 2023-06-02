A pop song from the 1970s includes these lyrics: “All you need is faith to hear the diesels humming. Don’t need no ticket. You just thank the Lord.” Is this true? Is faith the only thing we need to become a part of the kingdom of heaven?

A few weeks ago, we discussed having faith without works is dead. This scripture can be found in James 2:17: “So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead” (ESV). Clearly, we need more than faith. Our actions (works) are very important aspects of our Christian belief.

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.

