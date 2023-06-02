A pop song from the 1970s includes these lyrics: “All you need is faith to hear the diesels humming. Don’t need no ticket. You just thank the Lord.” Is this true? Is faith the only thing we need to become a part of the kingdom of heaven?
A few weeks ago, we discussed having faith without works is dead. This scripture can be found in James 2:17: “So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead” (ESV). Clearly, we need more than faith. Our actions (works) are very important aspects of our Christian belief.
Hebrews 13:16 reminds us: “And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased” (NIV). Our good works please the Heavenly Father.
We have to continue this good work without letting up. We are given this encouragement in 2 Thessalonians 3:13: “And as for you, brothers and sisters, never tire of doing what is good” (NIV).
1 Timothy 6:18 tells us: “Command them to do good, to be rich in good deeds, and to be generous and willing to share” (NIV). Be rich in good deeds. Our life will be greatly enriched when we focus on doing good deeds.
Colossians 3:23-24 reads in this way: “Whatever you are doing, work at it whole-souled as for Jehovah, and not for men, for you know that it is from Jehovah you will receive the inheritance as a reward. Slave for the Master, Christ” (NWT). We are slaves for Jesus Christ.
Matthew 5:16 says: “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (NIV). Everything we do should be to God’s glory.
Until next time: These words in 2 Timothy 2:15 are vital for us to remember: “Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth” (NIV). We need to tell the truth, teach the truth, live the truth and share this message with everyone we know and encounter. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
