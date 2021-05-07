Did you know that God wants his faithful servants to be happy while living in this chaotic world? It’s true. It’s one of the reasons he gave us not only the Bible, but an incredible, loving teacher, our savior Jesus Christ.
How do we maintain or obtain happiness in this ever-changing world? Jesus said in Matthew 5:3, “Happy are those conscious of their spiritual need, since the Kingdom of the heavens belongs to them.” This means we need to focus on our spiritual growth. We can do this if we read, study and meditate on the word of God.
Proverbs 3:12 reminds us that “Happy is the man who finds wisdom. And the man who acquires discernment (gains understanding).” Wisdom comes from our daily personal Bible studies. If we “keep firm hold” of wisdom, “we will be called happy” (Proverbs 3:18).
For Christians, the only true happiness we can obtain comes from gaining the wisdom of the Bible. If we cherish that knowledge, it will lead to our happiness and we will become closer to God and better for mankind. Proverbs 3:4: “Then you will win favor and a good name in the sight of God and man.”
Trusting in God will also help us become happy. Trust in God. He will make your pathway straight. (Proverbs 3:5).
Read and meditate on these scriptures. Until next time, trust God, read your Bible, be happy and keep it positive.
