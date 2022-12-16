The road that leads to everlasting life of Christianity starts with love. The greatest commandment (Matthew 22:36-40) and the first fruit of the spirit listed is love (Galatians 5:22). Mark 12:30: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength” (NIV).
We show this love by praying for our enemies as instructed by our King Jesus Christ in Matthew 5:44: “But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you”
Matthew 5:46 & 47: “If you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Are not even the tax collectors doing that? And if you greet only your own people, what are you doing more than others? Do not even pagans do that?” This scripture is encouraging us to love our enemies and help them if we are able.
Romans 10:9 says this: “If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved” (NIV). We must believe that Jesus is our salvation. In fact, we must believe it as the bible teaches with our whole soul, whole body, whole mind (Mark 12:30).
Matthew 28:19 & 20: “Go and make followers of all the nations. Baptize them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Teach them to do all the things I have told you. And I am with you always, even to the end of the world” (New Life Version). We must get baptized and teach everything about God and Christ to everyone. Everywhere.
Until next time, stay on the road that leads to everlasting life. Keep it positive.
Matthew 22:36-40; “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’38 This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’40 All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”
Galatians 5:22: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness.”
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
