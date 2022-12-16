The road that leads to everlasting life of Christianity starts with love. The greatest commandment (Matthew 22:36-40) and the first fruit of the spirit listed is love (Galatians 5:22). Mark 12:30: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength” (NIV).

We show this love by praying for our enemies as instructed by our King Jesus Christ in Matthew 5:44: “But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you”

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.

