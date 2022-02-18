Today’s world is obsessed with the size of organizations and actions such as donations. The larger either of these are the better they are in the eyes of the world. Trivial is often the word used when describing something small. Which raises the question: How does God view things that are small and humble? Let’s explore some scriptures that show the large impact made by the smallest things.
Do you remember Gideon’s army in Judges 7:1-8? God dwindled the number of men from thousands to a few hundred. Judges 7:8 – “So Gideon sent the rest of the Israelites home but kept the three hundred, who took over the provisions and trumpets of the others.”
How did that battle end? In Judges 7: 22, we read, “When the three hundred trumpets sounded, the Lord caused the men throughout the camp to turn on each other with their swords. The army fled to Beth Shittah toward Zererah as far as the border of Abel Meholah near Tabbath.”
Then in Judges 7:25, we see how the leaders of the Midianites couldn’t flee and were captured and killed. Their army was vast and yet it was defeated by 300 troops chosen by God. Not one of God’s men were slain or injured.
Even with our faith, Jesus asked us to have faith of one mustard seed. “And He said to them, ‘Because of your meager faith; for truly I say to you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you’” (New American Standard). The definition of meager is lacking in quantity or quality.
Jesus taught us there will be more people who are destroyed than who live forever as a part of God’s Holy Kingdom. Matthew 7:13: “Enter through the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and spacious and broad is the way that leads away to destruction, and many are those who are entering through it.”
As for the last days, there will be less people who show love. “There will be more and more evil in the world, so most people will stop showing their love for each other.” (Matthew 24:12 from New Century Version).
Until next time. Matthew 22:14 reminds us: “For many are invited, but few are chosen.” Keep it positive.
Judges 7:1-7: “Early in the morning, Jerub-Baal (that is, Gideon) and all his men camped at the spring of Harod. The camp of Midian was north of them in the valley near the hill of Moreh. The LORD said to Gideon, “You have too many men. I cannot deliver Midian into their hands, or Israel would boast against me, ‘My own strength has saved me.’ Now announce to the army, ‘Anyone who trembles with fear may turn back and leave Mount Gilead.’ So twenty-two thousand men left, while ten thousand remained. But the LORD said to Gideon, ‘There are still too many men. Take them down to the water, and I will thin them out for you there. If I say, ‘This one shall go with you,’ he shall go; but if I say, ‘This one shall not go with you,’ he shall not go.” So Gideon took the men down to the water. There the LORD told him, ‘Separate those who lap the water with their tongues as a dog laps from those who kneel down to drink.’ Three hundred of them drank from cupped hands, lapping like dogs. All the rest got down on their knees to drink. The LORD said to Gideon, ‘With the three hundred men that lapped I will save you and give the Midianites into your hands. Let all the others go home.’”
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
