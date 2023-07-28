We have discussed spiritual gifts in the past focusing on 1 Corinthians 12. We need to know more about the Holy Spirit. Jesus teaches us in John 15:26: “When the Advocate comes, whom I will send to you from the Father – the Spirit of truth who goes out from the Father – he will testify about me” (NIV). The Advocate is God’s Holy Spirit.
Webster defines advocate in three parts. First, an advocate is one who defends or maintains a cause or proposal. A cause of Holy Spirit is to help advance the Good News of God’s Kingdom. Matthew 28:19,20: “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely, I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”
Definition No. 2 tells us that an advocate is one who supports or promotes the interests of a cause or group. Romans 15:15, 16: “Yet I have written you quite boldly on some points to remind you of them again, because of the grace God gave me to be a minister of Christ Jesus to the Gentiles. He gave me the priestly duty of proclaiming the gospel of God, so that the Gentiles might become an offering acceptable to God, sanctified by the Holy Spirit.”
Definition No. 3 says an advocate is one who pleads the cause of another. Romans 8:26: “In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans.”
Ephesians 6:10: “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.” This power is God’s Holy Spirit.
The lesson we learn from Ephesians 6:11-17 is vital to our daily protection from this evil world. “Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.
“Therefore, put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.” In other words, the Bible.
Ephesians 6:18 continues in this way: “And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people. Pray also for me, that whenever I speak, words may be given me so that I will fearlessly make known the mystery of the gospel, for which I am an ambassador in chains. Pray that I may declare it fearlessly, as I should.” We need to pray for God’s Holy Spirit daily and throughout the day. God’s spirit helps us.
Until next time: Meditate on all of these scriptures. Focus on God’s gift to us – the Holy Spirit. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
