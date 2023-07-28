We have discussed spiritual gifts in the past focusing on 1 Corinthians 12. We need to know more about the Holy Spirit. Jesus teaches us in John 15:26: “When the Advocate comes, whom I will send to you from the Father – the Spirit of truth who goes out from the Father – he will testify about me” (NIV). The Advocate is God’s Holy Spirit.

Webster defines advocate in three parts. First, an advocate is one who defends or maintains a cause or proposal. A cause of Holy Spirit is to help advance the Good News of God’s Kingdom. Matthew 28:19,20: “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely, I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.

