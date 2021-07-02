Marriage is one of the many gifts that God has given humans. In Genesis 2:24, we read: “That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united to his wife, and they become one flesh.” Meaning that the man (husband) and wife are to be one. It’s as simple as that.
However, too many people have the attitude that marriage is a temporary fix for their current problems. On the contrary, marriage can easily bring more problems to our lives: especially, if we have the wrong thought process.
When a person decides to become married, they should work together as a team in harmony with God’s law. What do I mean by that? Let’s consider some examples:
Our first example is in Genesis. God created man (Adam) and woman (Eve) perfectly. Eve had the wrong attitude and ate the forbidden fruit. She encouraged her husband to eat the fruit as well. He did because he had the wrong attitude (Genesis 3). If Adam or Eve would have rejected the Devil and proved themselves loyal to God, their Creator, we would be living in paradise earth.
Another example of a married couple who displayed a wrong heart condition was Ananias and Sapphira. They conspired with each other to sell land, hold back some of the money and lie to the congregation of God. (Acts 5:1-11). Sapphira should not have agreed with her husband to get involved with such an egregious act. As a result, they both died instantly after lying about the money they donated.
We should aspire to be like the couple in Acts 18. Aquila and Priscilla did everything they could to advance the good news of the Kingdom of God. As a result, they were able to enjoy fellowship with the apostle Paul. They also helped refine Apollos’ thinking.
Their teaching helped Apollos become more effective in his preaching. Acts 18:24-28: “Meanwhile a Jew named Apollos, a native of Alexandria, came to Ephesus. He was a learned man, with a thorough knowledge of the Scriptures. He had been instructed in the way of the Lord, and he spoke with great fervor and taught about Jesus accurately, though he knew only the baptism of John. He began to speak boldly in the synagogue. When Priscilla and Aquila heard him, they invited him to their home and explained to him the way of God more adequately.”
When Apollos wanted to go to Achaia, the brothers and sisters encouraged him and wrote to the disciples there to welcome him. When he arrived, he was a great help to those who by grace had believed for he vigorously refuted his Jewish opponents in public debate, proving from the Scriptures that Jesus was the Messiah.
If we find that our marriage mate does not do things according to God’s will, we still must take our stand for God. 1 Samuel 25:18-19 gives a wonderful example of a woman who rightly disagreed with her husband and immediately took action. Abigail “took 200 loaves of bread, two skins of wine, five dressed sheep, five sheaths of roasted grain, a hundred cakes of raisins and two hundred cakes of pressed figs and loaded them on donkeys. Then she told her servants, ‘Go on ahead; I’ll follow you.’ But she did not tell her husband Nabal”.
Until next time, stay healthy, remain safe and, above all, keep it positive
