This is the final lesson in the series on Mark Chapter 8. We will discuss verses 27-38.
Let us see what valuable lessons we can learn in Mark 8:27-28: “Jesus and his disciples now left for the villages of Caesarea Philippi, and on the way he began to question his disciples, saying: ‘Who are people saying that I am?’ They said to him: ‘John the Baptist, but others say Elijah, and still others, one of the prophets.’” Clearly, the Apostles have been listening to gossip.
Mark 8:29-30: ”And he put the question to them: ‘You, though, who do you say I am?’ Peter answered him: ‘You are the Christ.’ At that he strictly ordered them not to tell anyone about him.” Since Peter knew exactly who Jesus was, the following scriptures may have you asking, “What was Peter thinking?”
Mark 8:31: “Also, he began teaching them that the Son of man must undergo many sufferings and be rejected by the elders and the chief priests and the scribes and be killed, and rise three days later.” Jesus knew God’s plan. He was sharing this with everyone. What does Peter do?
Mark 8:32-33: ”Indeed, he was making that statement openly. But Peter took him aside and began to rebuke him. At this he turned, looked at his disciples, and rebuked Peter, saying: ‘Get behind me, Satan! because you think, not God’s thoughts, but those of men.’” Peter had a private conversation with Jesus as noted by the words “took him aside.” Jesus openly rebuked Peter. We need to rebuke people quickly and publicly (openly) when they choose not to do God’s work and follow Jesus’ teachings.
Mark 8:34-37: “He now called the crowd to him with his disciples and said to them: ‘If anyone wants to come after me, let him disown himself and pick up his torture stake’ and keep following me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake and for the sake of the good news will save it. Really, what good will it do a man to gain the whole world and to lose his life? What, really, would a man give in exchange for his life? For whoever becomes ashamed of me and my words in this adulterous and sinful generation, the Son of man will also be ashamed of him when he comes in the glory of his Father with the holy angels.’”
Until next time: The lesson is simple. Always put God first even before yourself. Do the Christian thing. Always. Keep it positive.
John 15:18-19: “If the world hates you, understand that it hated me first. If you were of the world, it would love you as its own. Instead, the world hates you, because you are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world” (Berean Standard Bible).
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
