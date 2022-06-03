Every day something happens in the world which causes us to feel anxious. Did you know that God gave us the cure for anxiety? Let’s look at some of the scriptures for this God-given cure.
Matthew 6:25-34: “For this reason I say to you, do not be worried about your life, as to what you will eat or what you will drink; nor for your body, as to what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing?”
God will provide his faithful worshippers with food, drink and clothing.
Matthew 6:26: “Look at the birds of the air, that they do not sow, nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not worth much more than they?
Our heavenly Father feeds animals that he created. Why wouldn’t he provide for his believers?
Matthew 6:27: “And who of you by being worried can add a single hour to his life?”
Jesus asked a good question. If we worry, is that going to change any of the outcome?
Matthew 6:28: “And why are you worried about clothing? Observe how the lilies of the field grow; they do not toil nor do they spin, yet I say to you that not even Solomon in all his glory clothed himself like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which is alive today and tomorrow is thrown into the furnace, will He not much more clothe you? You of little faith!”
God knows we need clothing. He will provide it. We must have faith! Keep the faith. If you need help with building faith, ask God for the faith (Mark 9:24) in Jesus’ name. If we don’t know what to ask for, just ask for “help” the Holy Spirit will do the rest (Romans 8:26).
Matthew 6:31: “Do not worry then, saying, ‘What will we eat?’ or ‘What will we drink?’ or ‘What will we wear for clothing?’ For the Gentiles eagerly seek all these things; for your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things.”
Jesus commanded us not to worry about food, drink or clothing. This is something worldly people focus on. God knows what we need. Ask. Believe. Receive. (Mark 11: 24)
Matthew 6:33: “But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”
Seek God’s kingdom first! Put and keep God first! That’s His rightful place.
Matthew 6:34: “So do not worry about tomorrow; for tomorrow will care for itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”
Do not worry about the future. Take one day at a time. Trust in God and Jesus Christ (John 14:1).
Until next time, remember the cure for anxiety is reading the Bible and trusting God. Philippians 4:6,7: “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
