The conclusion of John Chapter 8 from verses 48-58 shows us Jesus’ proclamation about who he truly is.
John 8:48 starts with the people accusing Jesus of something sinister: The Jews answered him, “Aren’t we right in saying that you are a Samaritan and demon-possessed?”
It’s amazing how the Jews do not recognize that Christ presented himself just as the scriptures described in the Old Testament.
8:49-51: “I am not possessed by a demon,” said Jesus, “but I honor my Father and you dishonor me. I am not seeking glory for myself; but there is one who seeks it, and he is the judge. Very truly I tell you, whoever obeys my word will never see death.”
Jesus gives his heavenly Father honor by obeying his every word. We must do the same to avoid the pitfalls of death.
8:52-53: At this they exclaimed, “Now we know that you are demon-possessed! Abraham died and so did the prophets, yet you say that whoever obeys your word will never taste death. Are you greater than our father Abraham? He died, and so did the prophets. Who do you think you are?”
Clearly these people had lost sight of the scriptures. They did not understand that Jesus was talking about the resurrection.
8:54-56: Jesus replied, “If I glorify myself, my glory means nothing. My Father, whom you claim as your God, is the one who glorifies me. Though you do not know him, I know him. If I said I did not, I would be a liar like you, but I do know him and obey his word. Your father Abraham rejoiced at the thought of seeing my day; he saw it and was glad.”
Jesus was teaching the Jews to know God is to obey Him. If someone claims to know God but does not obey the scriptures, that person is a liar.
8:57: “You are not yet 50 years old,” they said to him, “and you have seen Abraham!”
The Jews certainly did not understand what Jesus was telling them in regards to Abraham.
8:58-59: “Very truly I tell you,” Jesus answered, “before Abraham was born, I am!” At this, they picked up stones to stone him, but Jesus hid himself, slipping away from the temple grounds.
Jesus was the first thing God created. He came before Abraham. They did not care to know who Jesus was. They did not love God because they did not keep his commandments. If they loved God and had respect for his commandments, they would have studied the scriptures, meditated on them day and night, read them in an undertone, they would have recognized the Savior.
It is important for us to keep on the watch. Read, study, meditate on the word of God every day.
Until next time, keep it positive
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.