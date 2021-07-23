As Christians, we need to examine ourselves by studying the scriptures as discussed in 2 Corinthians 13:5: “Examine yourselves to see whether you are in the faith; test yourselves. Do you not realize that Christ Jesus is in you – unless, of course, you fail the test?”
How do you test yourself? Read the scriptures. (Psalm 1:1-3, Joshua 1:8) Be honest. If we read the Bible and never see a scenario with ourselves in it, then we are not being honest. Psalm 1:1-3 says: “Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and who meditates on his law day and night. That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither – whatever they do prospers.”
Joshua 1:8 continues with this theme: “Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.”
Are the enemies in your life being treated fairly by you? If the answer is “no.” There are some scriptures to encourage us to love our enemies.
“You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy” Matthew 5:43. But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” Matthew 5:44.
In Proverbs 25:21, we learn: “If your enemy hungers, give him food to eat; and if he thirsts, give him water to drink.”
Romans 12:20: “Rather, if your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him a drink; for in doing this you will be heaping burning coals on his head.”
If we follow the wise counsel in Psalm 1 and Joshua 1, we can and will be able to pass the test.
Until next time: Commit to reading the Bible to pass the test. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program, featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.