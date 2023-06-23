Why is it important for Christians to study the Bible? John 17:17 teaches, “Sanctify them by the truth; your word is truth.” If we don’t study the Bible, we will not know God’s truth.
Acts 5:38-39 discusses a situation in this way: “Therefore, in the present case I advise you: Leave these men alone! Let them go! For if their purpose or activity is of human origin, it will fail. But if it is from God, you will not be able to stop these men; you will only find yourselves fighting against God.” We need to know God’s word when we hear it.
When anyone preaches to you, ask yourself, “Does this sound like God?” Research the scriptures they’ve cited or quoted. The Bereans in Acts 17:11 did just that. “Now the Berean Jews were of more noble character than those in Thessalonica, for they received the message with great eagerness and examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true.”
Stephen’s account with some opposers in Acts 6:9-10 gives us a good witness: “Opposition arose, however, from members of the Synagogue of the Freedmen (as it was called) – Jews of Cyrene and Alexandria as well as the provinces of Cilicia and Asia – who began to argue with Stephen. But they could not stand up against the wisdom the Spirit gave him as he spoke.” We can be a good witness for others when we use our Bible knowledge.
Until next time: Meditate on the scriptures in this lesson. Remember the wise words in 1 John 4:1: “Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.” Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
