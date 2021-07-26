Angela Ford: Tamale Pie

Tamale Shell
2 cups water
1 1/2 cups corn meal (white or yellow)
1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions: In large sauce pan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil
Pour in 1 1/2 cups corn meal with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook and stir until mixture forms a ball about 3 to 5 minutes. Place the mixture in 9-inch deep dish pie plate. Press the mixture on the bottom and sides of the dish. (Tip: For best results, to prevent the dough sticking to your hands when pressing tamale mixture into dish, moisten hands with water.)
Filling
2 cups cooked shredded roast beef
1/2 cup beef broth
1 teaspoon adobo sauce
1 cup chopped onions sauted
1/2 teaspoon coriander
1/2 teaspoon black pepper fresh ground
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 cup fired roasted tomatoes (place in blender to make sauce)
1 cup corn
1 to 2 cups Colby shredded cheese (any good melting cheese will do)
Directions: Combine all filling in bowl. Pour into tamale shell. Bake in 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 40 to 45 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove from oven and cover with 1 to 2 cups shredded Colby cheese. Bake until cheese is melted and bubbly.
Substitute 1 pound cooked, seasoned and drained ground chicken, turkey, beef or two cups shredded chicken.
