For Christians to live peaceable with everyone, we must first follow the commandment of Jesus Christ in Matthew 7:5 and Luke 6:42.
Matthew 7:5 says, “You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye” (English Standard Version).
Luke 6:42 teaches us: “How can you say to your brother, ‘Brother, let me take out the speck that is in your eye,’ when you yourself do not see the log that is in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take out the speck that is in your brother’s eye” (ESV).
“Hypocrite!” Do you want to be considered a hypocrite by the Savior? Hypocrite indulges in hypocrisy. Hypocrisy means the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one’s own behavior does not conform; pretense. Fake. There is no making “it” if you fake “it.”
Before we attempt to correct others, we need to correct ourselves. Romans 2:21-24 asks some vital questions to assist in our self-reflection. “… You then who teach others, do you not teach yourself? While you preach against stealing, do you steal? You who say that one must not commit adultery, do you commit adultery? You who abhor idols, do you rob temples? You who boast in the law dishonor God by breaking the law. For, as it is written, ‘The name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles because of you’” (ESV).
We need to follow the instructions in Galatians 6:1: “Brothers, if anyone is caught in any sin, you who are spiritual [that is, you who are responsive to the guidance of the Spirit] are to restore such a person in a spirit of gentleness [not with a sense of superiority or self-righteousness], keeping a watchful eye on yourself, so that you are not tempted as well” (Amplified Bible).
Until next time: Focus on your mistakes before you attempt to correct others. Use the Bible to help gently teach the misguided. 2 Timothy 4:2 says, “… Preach the word [as an official messenger]; be ready when the time is right and even when it is not [keep your sense of urgency, whether the opportunity seems favorable or unfavorable, whether convenient or inconvenient, whether welcome or unwelcome]; correct [those who err in doctrine or behavior], warn [those who sin], exhort and encourage [those who are growing toward spiritual maturity], with inexhaustible patience and [faithful] teaching” (AMP). Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
