Angela Ford: Taco soup

This is so quick and so easy, with delicious results.
1 pound ground meat
2 tablespoon avocado or olive oil if using ground turkey or ground chicken
1 small onion chopped
2 cloves garlic minced
1 small bell pepper chopped
No-salt Taco Seasoning
15 oz, can corn drained, rinsed
15 oz. can tomato sauce
15 oz. can stewed tomato no salt added
15 oz. can kidney beans drained and rinsed
2 bouillon cubes
4 cups water
1 teaspoon each red pepper flakes, Kosher salt and pepper
Directions: In dutch oven on medium-high heat, brown meat, onion, garlic and bell pepper. Add seasonings and canned veggies, sauce and stewed tomatoes. Simmer for 30 minutes or place in crockpot on low for 4 to 8 hours. Serve with cheese, sour cream, tortilla chips or corn chips. Enjoy.
No-salt Taco Seasoning
1 teaspoon each red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, cumin, minced garlic (substitute with garlic powder or granulated garlic), onion powder (substitute with minced onion), chipotle chili powder, ancho chili powder, tumeric, black pepper; 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper and 2 teaspoons chili powder. Mix together. Store in glass container.
Make this vegan with meat substitute.
If using ground beef, add beef bouillon. If using ground turkey or chicken, add chicken bouillon.
Save on dishes and fill 2 cans with water.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.