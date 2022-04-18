Angela Ford: Taco Salad Bowl

Taco filling:
1 pound ground meat
Homemade Salt Free Taco seasoning
1/2 yellow onion chopped
3 cloves garlic minced
On stove top: In large skillet with a lid, brown on medium high heat.
Add: 2 cups water. Cover skillet. Simmer for 20 minutes.
Extras (optional): shredded cheese, lettuce shredded, tomatoes chopped, jalapenos, sour cream, avocado and onion chopped.
Tortilla Bowl: Flour tortillas (any size). Warm for 30 seconds in microwave. Turn muffin tin upside down. Place tortilla on tin. Bake 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 5 to 7 minutes. Cool on the tin to help retain bowl shape. Fill the bowls with meat, cheese and veggies.
Gluten-free: Cover a bed of lettuce with the taco filling.
Vegan: Use meat and cheese substitute. Omit the sour cream.
Taco Seasoning as featured on Angelasvilla.com: 1 teaspoon each dried minced garlic, dried minced onion, granulated garlic, smoked paprika, chili powder, ground cumin, Grill Mates Smoke House Maple, Badia Complete Seasoning, dried oregano, tumeric, 1/2 teaspoon each freshly ground black pepper, red pepper flakes and chipotle chili powder and 1 bay leaf
Useful tip: Triple the batch and place in a sealable reusable glass container and use as needed.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.