Angela Ford: Taco Burgers

Quick alternative to taco or burrito shell:
8 whole wheat buns
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 8, 2023 @ 9:24 pm
Quick alternative to taco or burrito shell:
8 whole wheat buns
1-pound scrambled ground meat, browned and drained
1 small onion minced or chopped
1 garlic clove minced
Taco seasoning (homemade or store bought)
1 cup water
Toppings: shredded cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, cherry tomatoes sliced or chopped
In large skillet on medium high heat, add onion, meat and garlic. Scramble the meat until brown and drain off excess grease. Add taco seasoning. Stir for 2 minutes. Add water. Bring to boil. Simmer for 5 minutes.
To top the taco burger: Place cheese on top and bottom bun. Add seasoned cooked taco meat on the bottom bun.
Place lettuce and tomatoes on top bun. It’s messy and delicious.
Have fun and enjoy.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.