Ingredients:
9-inch pie shell (unbaked)
2 eggs slightly beaten
2 cups warm sweet potato puree (1.5 pounds sweet potatoes boiled in jackets [skins] until knife tender)
3/4 cup evaporated milk (any milk will do but evaporated milk works best)
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
3/4 cup dark brown sugar (packed)
Directions: Add butter to warm sweet potato puree. This will help the butter melt. Then simply combine all ingredients and pour into favorite pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 60- 75 minutes until knife inserted in center of pie comes out clean.
For sweet potato casserole, pour mixture into 2-quart oven-proof baking dish, add 1 cup pecan pieces, bake for 35-40 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then remove and add marshmallows. Bake until marshmallows are brown, approximately 10 minutes.
Tip if using marshmallow, try using 1/2 cup dark brown sugar.
