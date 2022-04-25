Angela Ford: Swedish Meatballs

24 to 36 meatballs already prepared. (Use your favorite recipe or frozen meatballs)
Gravy: In large skillet over medium heat, saute 1 minced small yellow onion in 2 tablespoons butter. Add 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour. Stir to coat with the butter. Cook for 2 minutes until flour is brown. Reduce heat to medium low. Add 2 cups whole milk. Whisk until smooth. Add seasonings. Add cooked meatballs. Let simmer for 5 to 10 minutes until the desired thickness has been achieved. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve over hot buttered noodles or hot buttered mashed potatoes.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.