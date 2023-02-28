Angela Ford: Strawberry Lemonade

1/2 cup strawberry syrup
1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 1:22 am
1/2 cup strawberry syrup
1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 cup water
1 tablespoons sugar
Directions: Add all ingredients. Stir. Taste before serving. If you like it less lemony, add another cup of water. If you prefer a sweeter taste, add another tablespoon of sugar or to taste. Makes 1 tall glass or 2 small glasses. Garnish with a slice of lemon and a strawberry.
Cold infused: Add 1 teaspoon sugar to 1 cup fresh sliced strawberries. Place them in the refrigerator for 2 hours or overnight.
Hot infused: In a small pan on medium high heat, add 1 teaspoon sugar to 1 cup fresh or frozen strawberries. When mixture starts to boil, turn down heat to simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes. Let cool completely. Drain off the syrup.
Bonus recipe: Use the berries for quick homemade preserves by mashing them with a potato masher. Add sugar to taste. Cook on stove top for five minutes. Cool completely. Store in clean glass jar in refrigerator. Keeps for 72 hours.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelas villa.com.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.