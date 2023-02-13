Angela Ford: Strawberry Cloud

Strawberry Cloud
1 8 oz. package of cream cheese softened (room temperature)
1 cup fresh whipped cream
1 cup fresh strawberries chopped or pureed
2 teaspoons confectioner’s sugar
1 tablespoon whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup salted roasted macadamia nuts, chopped
1 cup fresh strawberries quartered
In a small bowl: whip the cream for 2 minutes; add vanilla and 1 teaspoon confectioner’s sugar. Whip for an additional 1 minute. Set aside.
In large bowl: whip cream cheese; mix in milk and add 1 teaspoon confectioner’s sugar and lemon juice. Stir together. Blend in strawberry puree. Stir in half of the whipped cream. Fold in the rest of the whipped cream. Serve in parfait glass or family-style. Garnish with strawberries and macadamia nuts.
Substitute pumpkin puree and serve with graham crackers and sliced almonds. Omit lemon juice.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
