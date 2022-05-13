There is so much pressure from all the negative things that are going on in the world. The fear of uncertainty is overwhelming. We need to stay spiritually focused. How? To be honest, it is not easy, but we can do it. Here’s how:
Believe in the promises in the Bible. “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe in me as well” John 14:1.
Our belief in the Bible promises come from our relationship with God. “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing” John 15:5.
Build a relationship with God because this will help us gain faith in God. “Consider it pure joy, my brothers, when you encounter trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith develops perseverance. Allow perseverance to finish its work, so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything” James 1:4.
Faith will help sustain us through all of Satan’s tests. Pray and have faithful Christians pray with you as well. “For we do not want you to be unaware, brethren, of our affliction which came to us in Asia, that we were burdened excessively, beyond our strength, so that we despaired even of life; indeed, we had the sentence of death within ourselves so that we would not trust in ourselves, but in God who raises the dead; who delivered us from so great a peril of death, and will deliver us, He on whom we have set our hope. And He will yet deliver us, you also joining in helping us through your prayers, so that thanks may be given by many persons on our behalf for the favor bestowed on us through the prayers of many” 2 Corinthians 1: 8-11.
Keep praying until the battle has been won. “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them” Matthew 18:20.
Stay focused on God’s Kingdom. “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well” Matthew 6:33.
Until next time: Remember to give God thanks in Jesus’ name as it is written in Ephesians 5:20: “Always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
